Robert Kolb: Don't address surprise medical billing with insurance company giveaway

Dear Editor: As someone who recently had an extended stay in a hospital due to an emergency situation, I understand and sympathize with the surprise medical bills that millions of Americans have experienced. Not knowing who is in or out of your insurance network in an emergency situation is not something we can control, nor should we be expected to. But while the problem is real, I have serious concerns about the solution that some are proposing.
To some in Washington, the way to fix surprise medical bills is to force all doctors to accept rates set by insurance companies. While that might sound easy, it would have devastating consequences on our health care system as a whole.
As you may know, in-network reimbursement rates are negotiated between providers (doctors and hospitals) and insurance companies. If all providers are required to take these rates then there is zero incentive on the part of the insurance company to negotiate. Insurance companies will reduce the size of their networks to a few low-cost providers and simply require — through the proposed government mandate — that all other providers accept that rate. The result will be rates in many parts of the country that are below provider costs, which means doctors will be out of business and us patients will have fewer options for care.
Surprise medical bills should and can be addressed, but it needs to be in a way where insurance companies and providers both have to come to the table — not in an insurance company giveaway like is currently being proposed. Our health care system is too important to be ruined by a “simple” solution that will cause more problems.
Robert Kolb
Dousman
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!