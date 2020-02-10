Robert Kolb: Don't let insurance lobby write fix to surprise medical billing

Dear Editor: Surprise medical bills have been getting a lot of attention lately, but I have some serious concerns about how some want to fix the issue.
Insurance company lobbyists are pushing for Congress to end surprise medical bills by forcing all out-of-network providers to take in-network rates. Nothing more than government rate setting, this giveaway to insurance companies would all but end insurance networks as insurance companies would lose all incentive to expand network, and instead, we’d actually see them shrink. In addition, with all providers being forced to take in-network rates, insurance companies will limit networks to a few low-cost options — putting many good providers out of business.
It doesn’t take more than a 30-second Google search to see that rural hospitals and doctors are struggling in this country. We don’t need to make their problems worse by giving a wet, sloppy kiss to the insurance lobbyists at their expense.
Instead of this insurance giveaway, Congress should look to states that have addressed surprise medical bills to see what works best. Both Texas and New York have set up surprise medical bill arbitration systems that take the patient out of the middle and bring both providers and insurance companies to the table. Now that’s a real solution.
Surprise medical bills need to be addressed, but the fix shouldn’t be written by the insurance lobby and it definitely shouldn’t make our nation's rural health care shortage worse.
Robert Kolb
Dousman
