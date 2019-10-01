Deat Editor: Ten square miles surrounded by reality! That reality equates to the noise equivalent to vacuum cleaners, something Madison needs. Which came first, the airport or the buildings? Answer, the BUILDINGS! Why would anyone want to live next to an airport knowing planes fly in and out? Next you’ll want to ban the commercial jets that fly in and out! Madison, wake up and get into this century!
Robert Jorgensen
Racine
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.