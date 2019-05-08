Dear Editor: I think everyone deserves another chance. I too am a felon. I have a felony DUI. Never had any violent history, just drinking and driving. I have been sober for 11 years now. I was fortunate to get a good paying job in a mill. I got married to a wonderful woman from Thailand and have two younger children again. My daughter is 10 and my son is 16. I am trying to be a better father than I was for my older son. He is 23. I was never there for him growing up because I was always in jail for DUI. I would like to get a higher paying job, but that will be tough with a felony on my record and I would also like to maybe run for a town board seat, but I cannot because of my felony. So I feel that a lot of people make poor choices in life and some deserve a chance to have their slate cleaned. I feel that I am one of those people and hope some day I may be pardoned. Thank you for your time.
Robert J. Pontzloff
Waupaca
