Dear Editor: I commend Pat Schneider for the nuanced, detailed and insightful story entitled “Does the punishment fit the crime?” I was an assistant district attorney assigned to Judge Stephen Ehlke’s court for more than a year. I have prosecuted thousands of cases in several counties in front of dozens of judges for more than 30 years so I do have a basis for comparison. I can attest to the fact that Ehlke is a truly experienced, knowledgeable and outstanding judge who has consistently demonstrated a deep and abiding commitment to protecting rights of the accused and the safety and dignity of victims.
I believe the criticisms leveled against Ehlke in this case have been misguided and unfair. Sexual assault cases are often the most difficult cases to investigate and prosecute and so-called “date rape” cases of the sort against Alec Cook can be even more challenging. Judge Ehlke’s sentencing remarks demonstrated compassion and respect for each of the victims in these cases.
I am pleased to see that our legislators agree that sexual assault cases should be taken seriously — as they have demonstrated over the years with amendments to the criminal code that serve to protect victims and punish perpetrators of sexual assault. Those laws worked in this case. The offender has been convicted and is sitting in prison.
Robert J. Jambois
Sun Prairie
