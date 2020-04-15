Robert Greenler: Stay the course to bring down COVID-19 death rate

Dear Editor: In these days of corona virus, we constantly hear of the importance of “flattening the curve.” Again and again we are shown lists of things to do to flatten the curve, and there is a general consensus that our adherence to these exhortations has been successful. Unfortunately, along with this discussion, some people interpret this flattening to mean that we have won the war and can begin the process of getting back to normal. If we assume that the curve we are flattening is the display of deaths-per-day as a function of time, flattening the curve means that the death rate is neither increasing nor decreasing. It is time when the death rate is at an all-time high! If the preventative measures we have been taking are the reasons we have arrived at the peak, then relaxing them now will surely increase the number of deaths per day. The peak of the curve is the time to stay the course and start to bring down this tragic death rate.