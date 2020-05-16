Robert Graf: Do the people of Dane County really want the F-35?

Dear Editor: It was good to read the op-ed by Physicians for Social Responsibility Wisconsin in the April 29 Cap Times calling attention to the major air pollution the F-35 fighter jet will bring to Madison with higher fuel consumption. These "ultrafine particles, volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, nitrogen and sulfur oxides" are of special danger to children. Also, the higher fuel consumption of the F-35, 60% more than the F-16 they are replacing, translates into greater carbon dioxide emissions which can affect productivity and sleep of residents and contribute to climate change and rising global temperatures. Do the people of Dane County really want the F-35 based there?
Robert Graf
Milwaukee
