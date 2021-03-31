Robert Gokey: Without wolf hunt, threat to domestic animals will grow

Dear Editor: I believe the assessment of 1,000 wolves in Wisconsin is extremely low. We cannot go anywhere in the state where bears are present without running into wolves. On top of that we are harassed by anti-hunters who don't have a clue. Without human intervention the wolves have no predators. They will continue to expand throughout the state 'til no domestic animals are safe.
Robert Gokey
Nekoosa
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.