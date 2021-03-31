 Skip to main content
Robert Gokey: Without wolf hunt, threat to domestic animals will grow

Dear Editor: I believe the assessment of 1,000 wolves in Wisconsin is extremely low. We cannot go anywhere in the state where bears are present without running into wolves. On top of that we are harassed by anti-hunters who don't have a clue. Without human intervention the wolves have no predators. They will continue to expand throughout the state 'til no domestic animals are safe.

Robert Gokey

Nekoosa

