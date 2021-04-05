Robert Dixon: While essential to ecosystem, wolves need management

Dear Editor: Thanks to Luke Hilgemann for the clarity on the controversial wolf hunt. I'm an avid outdoorsman, having harvested a bear this year as well as applied for a wolf tag. In and since the wolf hunt the conversation has pointed fingers at the number of harvest — sad to say I kept mentioning the 80 the Wisconsin tribes had claimed knowing those animals were not harvested.
End of the day I do not live up in the top one-third of the state, however, all you need to do is talk to folks to understand the wolf population is alive, robust and well. They really are a beautiful, spiritual and essential part of our ecosystem; it's just sad that folks who revere them can not admit they need to be managed. Look at the last three hunts, they were over in a range of 5-17 days. What does that tell you?
Robert Dixon
Waterford
