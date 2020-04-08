Robert D Larson: Walker's ironic call for non-partisanship

Dear Editor: Scott Walker's column was dripping with irony. At the end of his competence-pleading opinion about Trump's leadership, Mr. Walker calls for non-partisanship. Ironic, considering that every sentence preceding this was rigidly partisan.

Robert D Larson

Norwalk and Ridgeville

