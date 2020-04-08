Robert D Larson: Walker's ironic call for non-partisanship

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dear Editor: Scott Walker's column was dripping with irony. At the end of his competence-pleading opinion about Trump's leadership, Mr. Walker calls for non-partisanship. Ironic, considering that every sentence preceding this was rigidly partisan.

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.