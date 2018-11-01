Dear Editor: All the hate ads keep coming in sponsored by out-of-state interests. There are so many polls, reports, claims, accusations, and fear tactics. How do I know the truth to any of these? What do I know?
I know my heart is heavy because in the last eight years so much has changed. On a recent guided walk in a southwestern Wisconsin state park, the volunteer mentions how the lack of state funding has decimated programming and the upkeep of the park. Without friends groups our state parks would be wastelands.
I know from visiting many public schools as a national assessment administrator that the morale of educators is at an all-time low. Teachers must use their own money to offset the lack of state funding. They have notoriously dug into their pockets to buy supplies, make their classrooms more kid friendly, purchased the little stickers and candies as incentives and rewards.
Of greater concern is how Wisconsin test scores have plummeted. At one time ACT scores in this state were third nationally. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the state ACT composite of 20.5 is below the national composite 20.8.
Our roads are full of Scot-holes. This is a fact. Just drive Milwaukee to Sheboygan and you know why cars have shocks.
Let’s return to a time when people were more respectful and courteous, a time when we could see our nation’s leaders as role models. Please vote Nov. 6.
Robert Chesney
Cedarburg
