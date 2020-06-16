Robert Beets: We should draft a declaration of civic responsibilities

Dear Editor: In a democracy, the people are responsible for maintaining conduct, and enacting and administering laws that promote a just and lasting society. We are failing this duty.

To establish a clear vision for self government and a strong framework for common progress, I propose we draft and adopt a declaration of civic responsibilities. Defining the key components of citizenship will guide constructive participation and inspire people and leaders to:

Uphold, strengthen, and expand upon the rights afforded to people by the U.S. Constitution, the U.N. Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and other binding declarations.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Exhibit virtue and civility toward other people equally and in accordance with common laws and reasonable expectations while pursuing personal and professional interests or when serving as an agent of the state — including as a fair and impartial juror, judge, lawmaker, administrator, or officer of the law.

Preserve, maintain and advance — for the welfare of all people — the agency and utility of social and natural systems, and the conditions essential for a dignified and sustainable existence.