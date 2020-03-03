Robert Beets: Russ Feingold is a Wisconsin treasure

Robert Beets: Russ Feingold is a Wisconsin treasure

Dear Editor: Many thanks to The Cap Times and John Nichols for orchestrating the superb conversation with Russ Feingold on biodiversity, politics and the call of public service. I hope future leaders continue to utilize Feingold’s expertise and progressive spirit to serve the public good. He is a statesman and a Wisconsin treasure. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation of future leaders.

Robert Beets

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics