Robert Beets: Russ Feingold is a Wisconsin treasure

Dear Editor: Many thanks to The Cap Times and John Nichols for orchestrating the superb conversation with Russ Feingold on biodiversity, politics and the call of public service. I hope future leaders continue to utilize Feingold’s expertise and progressive spirit to serve the public good. He is a statesman and a Wisconsin treasure. Thank you for inspiring an entire generation of future leaders.
Robert Beets
Madison
