Dear Editor:
Bernie Sanders has been there fighting for us through thick and thin. No one has done more and no one is more deserving. Just looking at the last few years Bernie has created more positive change for the people of this country than anyone, even than our sitting president. I fight for the candidate who fights for us.
Bernie has always stood with the people and working toward decency. Whether it's agriculture, education, health care or any other disparity in society, no one has shown more commitment on behalf of the people who deserve it. It's a rarity these days to actually have a presidential candidate who's already earned much more than the title of president has to offer. And that's just the truth of it, Bernie Sanders has earned it. It wasn't handed to him. He wasn't appointed by anyone. Bernie fought tooth and nail for everything he accomplished and he did it for us.
The big money interests which overwhelm pretty much every aspect of our lives can shut up. I'm not buying it. I'm only voting for Bernie Sanders.
Robby Ree
Stoughton
