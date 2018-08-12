Dear Editor: As many candidates make their cases on issues, there is one that underlies all the others. One that makes all others more difficult to accomplish. One that discards concerns of the people. This is the fact that money and not people have more influence on our elections, legislation and law.
There is one candidate who is defying this status quo and wants to return all of government to the people. His name is Mike McCabe. McCabe has a lifetime passion for public service and a history of honesty and integrity. McCabe is a leader and a champion for the people, he's not afraid to speak up against anything unethical.
All of this already puts Mike McCabe in a unique position in our state's history. It gives McCabe the ability to transform government to the people's will. There is no other candidate for governor who comes close to McCabe's stance on getting money out of politics and that means there is no candidate that can offer the people a better government and no other I would vote for on Aug. 14.
Robby Ree
Stoughton
