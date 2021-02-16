Robby Ree: It's a disgrace that marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin

Dear Editor: You know, I keep hearing about people with disorders who try marijuana. As a result of them using marijuana they appear to have improved control of their bodily functions. It's a disgrace that something which could improve the body's operation system is illegal in Wisconsin. The Republicans who have blocked every attempt for people to access marijuana should be held accountable. They have control of the Legislature and don't appear to care about who marijuana can help. Who's going to even hold them accountable?
Robby Ree
Stoughton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.