Robby Ree: Bernie Sanders has the best record for seniors, veterans

Dear Editor: Bernie Sanders' history of standing up for seniors and veterans benefits puts him on a pedestal. His entire career Bernie has fought to strengthen, protect and expand programs for our men and women veterans and our elders. The only candidate for president that fought to protect Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and VA benefits from cuts in the mid '90s is Bernie Sanders. If you look at the records and compare Bernie Sanders to any other candidate on this issue he really starts to stand out. No one is as persistent and consistent on this. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why there is so much passion out there to see a President Sanders in the White House.
Anyway, I have came to realize that regardless of anything I may say in this letter someone else will probably tell you not to listen to it. This is why I encourage everyone to look it up. It's all there in numerous articles and tapes. He is the most popular politician in America for a reason after all. Bernie Sanders has been there for us, look it up.
Robby Ree
Stoughton
