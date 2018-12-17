Dear Editor: I was both amused and irked by the letter from Elizabeth McKenna about parking downtown. What she's saying is two things. 1. Nobody goes there anymore because it's so crowded (shades of Yogi Berra); i.e., I couldn't find a parking spot. 2. It's not worth it for me to pay for a convenient spot close to my destination, and I don't want to walk from a farther-away one that is cheaper.
There are parking meters in the ramp behind the Orpheum that allow you to park for two hours. There are also meters for 10 hours over by MG&E, and the Dane County ramp on South Carroll Street is all meters, all the time.
There is only a $8 pay-on-entry fee on evenings and weekends if there is a special event. There is essentially no time when ALL the downtown ramps have a special-event rate. Only the one or two closest to the event are at that rate, and the rest charge normal hourly rates. The city's website allows you to see which ramps have space and also which ones are charging a special fee.
As the downtown becomes more popular (remember when it was just college students on weekends or after 5 p.m.?), parking is going to become more scarce and more expensive. A parking consultant told me that you can only have two of three things: parking can be cheap, abundant, or convenient, but not all three. In this case, parking was available, and relatively cheap, but not in the convenient location she wanted. There was also abundant and convenient parking, but it wasn't cheap.
Oh well, if it's so crowded that she can't find cheap parking, then I guess we can afford that customer.
Robbie Webber
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.