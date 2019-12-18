Robbie Webber: No great songs in 'Hamilton'? Not true

Dear Editor: I read Gary L. Kriewald's letter about "Hamilton," claiming that the play has not contributed any significant music that people are humming afterward. Really? Has Mr. Kriewald even listened to the soundtrack? I suspect no, and he's allowing the story line, aka history, to keep him away. What a shame.
I've had Hamilton earworms since listening to the music in anticipation of the going to see the play earlier this month. Here are just a few songs that were running through my head a week later:
"Helpless"
"Satisfied"
"The Story of Tonight"
"One Last Time"
"The World Turned Upside Down"
"What Did I Miss"
"You'll Be Back"
"The Room Where It Happens"
And, of course, even people who haven't listened to the soundtrack have probably heard the phrase "I'm not throwing away my shot."
A musical doesn't always have a breakout song that will be remembered decades later, although I'm willing to bet that some of the ones listed above will become classics. What songs are we singing from "Wicked," "Cats," "Les Mis" or any other recent Broadway hit? Sure, fans of musicals probably can name them, but most people aren't humming them either. And I don't think it's the story line that has kept those out of the popular songbook.
Robbie Webber
Madison
