Dear Editor: The prohibition of marijuana was founded on racism and is racist. We need to stop punishing the poor and minorities who are mostly black over marijuana. We need to allow children and disabled to have the medicine that works for them. We need to remove the wedge between the police who are doing their jobs and people in communities who are victims of victimless marijuana crimes. The prohibition of marijuana is a unacceptable disgrace and needs to be shredded from Wisconsin law.
Robby Ree
Stoughton
