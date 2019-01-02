Dear Editor: I am so very grateful to Kathleen Vinehout for 12 amazing years as the very best example of a legislator.
Kathleen always served to the best of her abilities and has set the bar so very high for her successor Senator Jeff Smith. I look forward to see the new Senator in action.
Thank you to Kathleen, her family and her staff for a job well done. I will miss you.
Rob Slamka
Madison
