Rob Rosenberry Chase: Evers, Democrats haven't done enough to help homeless people

Dear Editor: Gov. Evers' response to the homeless epidemic striking Madison and Dane County is completely reprehensible. As the supposed leader of this state, he has a duty to every citizen, not just the middle class and suburbanites who put him in the governor's office. Turning his back on people who have been evicted from their homes in the middle of the greatest pandemic of our time with his lackluster spineless response to the over 300 letters he received requesting he open public buildings in the recent bad incredible cold spell that has befallen us is almost criminal.
As the leader of a state that has prided itself on its progressive past, this milquetoast response only emboldens his political opponents in the state Legislature to undercut his authority even more. This is a time for boldness in the face of adversity. If the governor and the state Democratic Party will not step up for the people, perhaps the time for a new Wisconsin Progressive Party, not beholden to the big money interests that have so distorted our public elections and policy is needed! I urge the governor and the state Democratic Party, at all levels, state, county, and city to wake up and fight for what is right. To paraphrase President Obama, how hard is it to say leaving people outside in -30 windchills is bad?
Rob Rosenberry Chase
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.