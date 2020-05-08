Rob Marsland: I'm grateful Vice President Pence visited Wisconsin

Dear Editor: As a Dane County native, I’m grateful Vice President Mike Pence took time to visit our state last month. While the nation is in the midst of a crisis, the vice president flew to Madison to ensure Wisconsinites' health care needs were being met.

In his visit, the vice president met with GE Healthcare manufacturing to discuss ventilator production in Wisconsin. In this meeting, the vice president met with GE leaders to discuss our health care supply-chain flow and encourage manufacturing workers.

This is an important example of how Vice President Pence and the Trump administration have been working hard with private-sector businesses to make sure our country has the resources needed to fight off this virus — and it starts right here in Wisconsin. I believe by working together under President Trump’s leadership we will get through this challenging time. Wisconsin is Trump country!

Rob Marsland

Madison

