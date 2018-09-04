Dear Editor: I don't consider myself a full-blown liberal, but in today's political climate people assume that I am. I have many friends and acquaintances who are diehard Trump supporters. Why? I can't answer that. Trying to talk politics with them is about impossible because they continue to bring up issues that have been settled like they are still being investigated. They cannot see Trump's faults. Why? I can't answer that either. Evangelicals are even worse. They have that single-issue mindset and nothing else matters, not even the rest of their moral beliefs.
The time for the divisiveness in our everyday lives is over. We are at a crossroads in this country, and we need to pull together to show the world our true strength. But we need voices on the conservative side to wake up and realize there is a problem and come together. There are no losers with a country-over-party attitude, just winners and a stronger country.
Rob Kufalk
Norwalk
