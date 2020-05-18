Rob Hahn: In the midst of COVID-19, there's opportunity for higher education

Dear Editor: The challenges facing higher education are plenty (“As a small Wisconsin college closes its doors, others worry about growing COVID-19 losses”), but these challenges can present opportunity. Colleges and universities should do a better job recruiting and celebrating neurodiverse students. Placing a more prominent emphasis on neurodiversity is way to boost enrollment with additional students who think differently.

Neurodiversity is a term that recognizes certain brains function differently. It includes people on the Autism Spectrum as well as those with dyslexia or ADHD, among others. Many high-functioning neurodiverse individuals think differently, and often better, than their neurotypical peers.

As a dad of two neurodiverse college students, I launched “The Neurodiversity Challenge” to encourage institutions of higher education and corporations to do a better job recognizing the value neurodiverse individuals offer. If schools do a better job comprehending the value of neurodiversity, it can become a competitive advantage at a time when many schools were already struggling with dwindling enrollments and budget deficits.

Neurodiversity is good for a school's overall diversity, and it's good for the bottom line. Administrators first must be willing to think differently about people who think differently.