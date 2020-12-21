Ritt Deitz: Konopacki cartoon was offensive, classist

Dear Editor: Your cartoonist's depiction of Robin Vos as a crude Appalachian stereotype (Dec. 16) was offensive and classist. The words are even worse. When Vos defends Wisconsin's low minimum wage by saying, "I'm a thinkin' we looks jus' fine," the language professional in me bristles.
"I'm a thinkin'?" Does Mr. Konopacki know anyone from the mountains or the South anywhere, for that matter? I've long settled in Wisconsin but return often to my native Kentucky, where my family have lived for generations. There's some pretty complex music in the dialects of my home region, but this ain't it.
The Cap Times prides itself on sweeping forays into race and class, but so often your treatment of Appalachians just recycles the mainstream view of what the mountains mean: guns, racism, opioid addiction, or the edifying bootstrappery we find in "Hillbilly Elegy" and other stories about how Appalachians can transcend our backwardness and arrive in the Target commercial we are now supposed to aspire to live in. To some extent, regional and ethnic identities are states of mind: for the Midwestern reader whose mountain experience is limited to Jed Clampett or the Dukes of Hazzard, your character's mountain talk may have been convincing enough. But "We looks jus' fine" sounds a lot more to me like Uncle Remus or Aunt Jemima. Will they be featured in your next cartoon?
Ritt Deitz
Madison
