Dear Editor: I’ve owned an e-bike for two years. I’ve had two knee replacements and cannot ride for any distance or do hills without it. Mine does have a motor, but it doesn’t go unless I pedal. It seems crazy to me that I can’t use the bike paths. I see the experienced riders whipping past me without so much as a word ("on your left?"). As in everything there are good bikers that follow the rules and others that don’t. This is not a motor bike. It’s an assisted pedal bike. A scooter is a motor bike that requires a license to drive. Obviously this law is outdated and should be changed immediately to allow e-bikes that require you to pedal on all paths. Pretty simply put, anything you can ride without pedaling is a motor bike.
Rita Smith
Madison
