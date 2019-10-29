Dear Editor: I very much appreciated Alder Samba Baldeh’s article concerning the need for a library/community center for District 17. I have lived in a home in this district for more than 25 years. From the time I moved into my home we have been promised a library/community center. We have met with other residents and city representatives many times to talk about and plan for it. As a senior I may not be around to wait for another 25 years. This library/community center and the resources it can provide are needed here and would truly enrich the lives of many in this community.
I would like to see the Reindahl Park library plan restored to the mayor’s 2020 budget.
Rita Schaefer
Madison
