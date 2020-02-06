Riley Van Thiel: For Ron Johnson, partisan power comes before truth

Dear Editor:
An open response to Sen. Ron Johnson:
In your recent email, you claimed that you voted not to call witnesses in the Senate impeachment trial because "the House did not deliver a fair impeachment to the Senate," adding "(n)ow, House Democrats are demanding the Senate do their investigatory work for them." That’s disingenuous. The truth? You had already made up your mind to toe the party line.
You know the White House blocked evidence and witnesses, such as John Bolton, when requested by the House. You don’t care that Bolton has firsthand knowledge of the impeachment charges for one simple reason: you aren't interested in the truth.
Now, I agree that Democrats ran a shrewd, partisan impeachment inquiry designed to limit Republican participation. On that, voters in November will decide whether they pay a price. But the Senate’s trial was equally partisan, designed not to discover and weigh in on the truth, but to protect President Trump and Republican control for another four years. Sadly, you abandoned your elected and constitutional duty in order to ensure that result.
The winner here? Hard to say. But the loser? The truth. The American people — left, right and independent — lose faith that the checks and balances designed into our Constitution will ensure the truth will carry the day.
Thank you for your email, but as a Wisconsinite I don't believe you. For you, it’s clear the truth takes a backseat to zealous partisan power. For me and for others, the truth still matters. We've had enough and on election day in 2022, we will not forget your choice.
Riley Van Thiel
Appleton
