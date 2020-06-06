Ricky Naylor: Students need more black teachers, leaders in school

Dear Editor: It continues to amaze me that people continue to believe this misguided notion that to solve this achievement gap one has to improve the quality of white teachers rather than increase the number of blacks in leadership roles in schools with large populations of black students! You can’t continue to staff schools with 90% white staff! You don’t need a lot of certifications to motivate students to be their best selves. Some times they just need a responsible adult that looks like them!
Ricky Naylor
Rockford, Illinois
