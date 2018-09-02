Dear Editor: Can you think of any higher priority for Medicaid funding than supporting the significantly intellectually/developmentally disabled members in our state? Unfortunately, there are taxpayer-supported organizations right in Madison that are advocating for the phaseout of Medicaid-funded work programs that provide a paycheck and the dignity of work to these individuals, who for the most part are unable to achieve employment in the general work force. Cognitively disabled individuals should be afforded the opportunity to work if they so desire, and not have their choice of where to work limited by the very advocacy groups who are chartered to represent them.
Rick Wilson
Janesville
