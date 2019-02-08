Dear Editor: On behalf of TSA at Dane County Regional Airport, I’d like to thank the airport, airlines, passengers, and the entire community for the outpouring of support for our TSA officers throughout the partial government shutdown. As always, our officers remained professional and focused on our mission, even during a time that was difficult for many of them and their families. But they didn’t have to do it alone. We received many, many generous donations, including food and gift cards from individuals, local businesses and charities, and our aviation community, including airline personnel and those who work in various capacities at the airport.
The officers were most heartened by the steady words of thanks and encouragement from passengers, who clearly understand and appreciate what they do to keep them safe. We so appreciate all this support, and look forward to continuing to help our family, friends and neighbors here in Madison get safely to their destinations.
Rick Spencer, TSA assistant federal security director
Dane County Regional Airport
