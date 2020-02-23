Rick Rosen: MMSD discipline problems a result of fearful leadership, not educators

Dear Editor: The notion expressed by Ali Muldrow that “we are really excited to discipline black students,” is outright insulting to the incredible energies put in by Madison educators to reach out to black students. The indignation of School Board members regarding disproportionate suspension statistics is laughable because the Board is responsible for the district’s leadership.
It’s not “racism in our schools,” but rather our country’s history of racism and resultant economic and cultural factors that are responsible for the challenges in our schools. And let’s be honest. A small number of children create huge disturbances. The disciplinary approaches that Superintendent Jennifer Cheatham championed have led to staff being afraid to provide accountability, so disruptive students have been placated, learning that they can do as they please, even to the point of destructiveness. No, the data doesn’t show "more about staff than students,” but rather about inadequate and fearful leadership. If School Board members want to know why the numbers look as they do, rather than blame staff, they ought to get their butts into our schools and see for themselves.
Rick Rosen
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.