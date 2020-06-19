Rick Pomo: Why is everyone so afraid of the coronavirus?

Rick Pomo: Why is everyone so afraid of the coronavirus?

Dear Editor: Am I the only one that's getting tired of the coronavirus paranoia? In a country of 340 million with just under 2 million people infected that's less than 1% of the population. Now taking precautions like wearing a mask and gloves is fine and staying six feet away. But when I constantly see advertisements for masks other protective gear for the sole purpose of profit of these companies profiting off of paranoia is almost as bad as profiting off of war. And what's with the toilet paper still? Again I'm not saying not to take precautions but let's stop being paranoid.

Rick Pomo

Madison

