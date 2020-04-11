Rick Pomo: The speech Trump should be giving

Dear Editor: I would love to know when we're going to get a real president. A president that can stop blaming other people and start trying to heal the nation. I am not a politician or a speechwriter but I could write a speech a whole lot better then what Trump is getting, that's if he's even reading the speech written for him. How about saying something like, "America, we are a great nation. We've gone through worse times than this in our history. We have always risen from the ashes and become a better nation. It is time for people to start helping their neighbors and to start healing. As your president let me assure the government will do all that it possibly can to help people through these tough dark times. Sports will resume, concerts will resume, stores will reopen when this pandemic is over, and as in the past we will come out a better nation. The American people throughout history have gone through dark times and we'll get through this one. May God bless you and may God bless the United States of America." That's all you have to say.