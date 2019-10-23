Dear Editor: A lot of times living in one of the biggest liberal cities on the planet is embarrassing, especially when a black man is fired from a school for using the N-word, especially when it was used to stop somebody else from saying it. Should he be given a reprimand? Possibly. But terminated from his job? That is preposterous. And liberals wonder why people can't stand them. Political correctness gone awry. Once again Madison, Wisconsin is the laughingstock.
Rick Pomo
Madison
