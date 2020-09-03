Rick Pomo: A criminal record doesn't give police the authority to kill

Dear Editor: Why is it that every time someone's killed by police they point out the person had a criminal record? How in the hell does having a criminal record give the police the authority to kill people?
And now a 17-year-old in Kenosha guns down three people kills two of them. And now I'm starting to hear, they were all criminals, they all had criminal records. Again, what gives someone the right to kill criminals? Remember Cliven Bundy? He has a long criminal history and held off federal authorities for a month. He was never seriously charged with anything; he was a hero. So if they're white criminals, police better use kid gloves, and you wonder why people are pissed off.
There is no excuse for arson and looting and breaking windows. It doesn't solve anything but make you look like thugs. That being said, people don't need to bring their guns to solve the problem. That's the job of the police. And police officers should not be executioners. And when you let a 16-year-old walk off a murder scene and go home and then you say there's equal justice? You know damn well if he wasn't white he probably wouldn't be here right now. I'm sick of hearing people justify vigilante justice. America, we can do better. Other democracies don't have these issues. Why is that?
Rick Pomo
Madison
