Dear Editor: This letter is in regard to the decision to exclude legitimate third-party and independent candidates from the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association debates in the gubernatorial and senatorial races in October.
It is noteworthy that the only invitees are running on the platforms of our two major political parties. Third-party and independent candidates who have taken the necessary steps to secure their right to appear on the ballots in November are not included. It is an arduous process, and a significant commitment and passion, for a candidate to gain ballot access in a major race. This includes obtaining a minimum required number of signatures from constituents supporting their inclusion in the choices they have for representation.
I feel it is of the upmost importance that WBA reverse the decision to exclude legitimate third-party and independent candidates.
Excluding these candidates is a clear violation of every journalistic code of ethics I have reviewed. The preamble of the Society of Professional Journalists states: “Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair, and thorough.”
Exclusion of these candidates also lends credibility to those who accuse the media of allowing the funds of special interests to influence media coverage.
It is in my humble, yet assertive, opinion that the finest service journalism can bestow is the opportunity to provide full information and exposure to all legitimate candidates without bias.
There is not a more appropriate measure to protect the integrity of the media, and subsequently our republic, than through the inclusion of all legitimate candidates in media-sponsored debates.
Rick Last
Janesville
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.