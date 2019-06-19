Dear Editor: When President Trump spoke recently at the 75th anniversary of D-Day, his record during Vietnam once again became the topic of conversation. It’s pretty clear that he avoided the draft with a note from a friendly doctor. Today, many sarcastically refer to Trump as President Heel Spurs.
You should know that I'm a Vietnam veteran who worked as a medic around Danang in 1968. You should also know that I’m not angry at Mr. Trump for avoiding the draft. The war was a terrible mistake and I encouraged many friends to avoid it any way they could.
But I am angry at Republicans who never miss an opportunity to attack Democrats like Bill Clinton for avoiding the draft. Even worse, the treatment they gave to John Kerry when he ran for president was reprehensible. Kerry was a decorated Vietnam veteran who was slandered by a right-wing group called Swift Boat Veterans for Truth sponsored by conservative oilman T. Boone Pickens.
The inconsistencies by Republicans these days are appalling. There was a time when you knew where they stood on free trade, deficit spending and military service. Looks like those days, like D-Day, are history.
Rick Larson
Monona
