Dear Editor: It’s that time again when Madison voters sheepishly make their way to the booth to elect the same candidates with different names touting tired ideas and promises of “real” change for the common good. The City Council continues to endorse radical ideas like populist Green New Deal, which essentially cedes local power to a Soviet-style centralized big brother government that compulsively spends the workers’ money, leaving them destitute and indentured to a fattened political class intent on prohibiting individuality and turning ambition into a dirty word.
Real change requires drastic action so I ask you to Vote Out the Incumbent (VOTI) in 2019 and 2020. If any candidate has held any office in the past DO NOT Vote for them. Choose a write-in candidate or become one. Anyone can register to be a write-in candidate up until the night before at www.cityofmadison.com/clerk/elections-voting/candidates-campaigns.
Please tell your friends and consider running yourself. Get as many people to vote for any candidate other than the incumbent or anyone who has held office previously. Spread the word and let’s take out the trash once and for all. Break the cycle of cronyism and under-the-table deals, of old ideas and collectivism. Don’t settle for Soglin or Satya Rhodes-Conway. Think for yourself, be yourself and let’s start fresh with truly new ideas and elected officials. VOTI!
Rick Cruz
Middleton
