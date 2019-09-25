Dear Editor: The time has come to bring some sanity to the Madison School Board. Following a recent questionable appointment to the Board, a nearly $60,000 consulting fee to hire a superintendent that could be handled internally, and recent racially and religiously insensitive comments by one of their own, the board is considering yet another referendum that would authorize property tax pillaging of a tired citizenry who has misplaced their trust in a greedy, money-sucking bureaucracy intent on abusing the public trust.
The spending explosion started by the recently departed superintendent adds on to the list of failed initiatives started under her tenure. Proficiency exam results in math and English are slipping for all students. Racial tensions and divisiveness among students and staff have worsened despite the Black Excellence initiative and so called integrated support teams which duplicate resources already available through city and government agencies funded through the relentless increases in property tax authority by the school board. Why duplicate services in the schools at such a ridiculous cost?
Let’s not forget the drastic increase in senior-level officials hired with absurdly high salaries and full benefits all while student enrollment decreases. But the School Board would have you believe otherwise. Now the School Board has indicated they will hold another referendum extending their four-year property tax pillaging of a tired citizenry who has misplaced their trust in a greedy, money-sucking bureaucracy intent on abusing the public trust.
It’s time to put a complete freeze on all new spending until the public is able to review detailed salary data and scrutinize results in an easy to review format that itemizes expenses and truthfully acknowledges duplicating services already paid by state and city taxes.
Rick Cruz
Middleton
