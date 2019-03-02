Dear Editor: We are one-quarter into the 21st century and unlike other countries (e.g., the prime ministers of Germany and Britain), we have yet to elect a woman president. It raises the question: What are we afraid of? Are we afraid that a woman would not be tough enough to handle the big decisions necessary as president? Would we not value those decisions as firmly as those of her male counterparts and predecessors? Or does the idea of a woman sitting in the most powerful seat in the land frighten us, even some of Democratic persuasion?
Whatever the answer is, change is greatly overdue!
One would think that we as a country would have progressed a lot faster and further than we have. It is extremely disappointing that we have not. We should not be afraid of change; we should embrace it!
Rick Buffington
Madison
