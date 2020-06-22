Rick Buffington: Black lives have always mattered

Dear Editor: The horrific murder of George Floyd was beyond human imagination. This country’s nationwide protests bore witness to that. But then, it took protests to obtain the 1964-65 Civil Rights Bill under President Lyndon Johnson. It took student protests to end the Vietnam War leading to the 1973 Peace Treaty and the end of the war itself in 1975. And so the protests over George Floyd’s death is the new catalyst for change. Evolution vs. revolution. Evolving to change in search of resolve. Resolve for Minneapolis, the nation, and the world. Because the world watched and said, "No, not this time!" Yes, we, as African Americans, are proud of this moment in time. Proud of the young lady who recorded the video that shook the world. Proud of the thousands of young people of all races around the country and the world in pursuit of equal justice between community and police opposing the subduing and killing of people of color by force. Yes, Black Lives Matter. But then, Black Lives have always mattered!