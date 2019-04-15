Dear Editor: Since he seems to know so little about history, perhaps Donald Trump knows nothing about Rasputin, the mad monk who helped bring down the Romanov family in Russia a hundred years ago.
Too bad, so sad for the man who is, by his own boasting, smarter than anyone else in Washington, went to the best schools and has a nicer house.
As we now know, Trump has oodles of "executive time" on his daily schedule and we know this is when he watches "Fox and Friends" and other cable favorites. I am quite sure a good chunk of it is also devoted to tuning in to Rush Limbaugh's daily radio show. Rush is clearly the brain trust for our 45th president when it comes to nicknames.
Do you think Trump thought up "Pocahontas" for Elizabeth Warren? Rush had assigned that moniker to Warren years before Trump started using it.
How about "pencil neck" Adam Schiff (chairman of the House Intel Committee). Another flash of Trump brilliance? Nope, it had been used repeatedly by Rush at least two years before Trump even knew who Schiff was or that his committee has subpoena power. Ooooops.
In the war of derisive nicknames, I also think it's fascinating that Trump hasn't yet come up with a nasty zinger for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Could Trump be waiting for a new utterance from the real mad prophet of the airwaves?
Of course, I'm only guessing that Trump thinks Rasputin was a long-lost relative of his bff Vlad Putin. So Vlad, when did your family drop the Ras part?
Maybe history really does repeat itself and maybe Trump's Rushputin will do for the Trump family what Rasputin did for the czars. We'll see and hope.
Rick Berg
Middleton
