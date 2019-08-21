Dear Editor: The asphalt at the Warner Park boat landing has been replaced. Thank you for doing that. The rest of the facelift is a complete failure.
What was in place worked well and established a traffic flow from launching to parking to loading out. Now, there is no flow. The new parking spots dead end and require pulling in and backing out into the exit/wash lane. Five of the new parking spots are totally blocked if only two boats are in the wash lane. Who ever designed this mess clearly never trailored a boat at this or any other ramp. The county gets an F for the design and the old layout should be put back in place. The wash station is OK, but the lane divider needs to go before it is destroyed by trailers being pulled over it.
I guess there was a public meeting on the current layout, but the county did not think this through. This is a clear case of money wasted, again.
Richard Wood
Cottage Grove
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.