Richard Strohm: Trump can help end tragedy in Nigeria

Dear Editor: For 20 years, the Nigerian government has turned a blind eye as two of the world’s deadliest terror organizations unleash carnage against Christian citizens. Terrorists ravage and burn entire villages. They steal children from their homes and forcibly convert them to Islam. They pull priests from their pulpits and hack them to death with machetes. Even though we all face a global pandemic, Boko Haram and radicalized Fulani militants have shown no signs of slowing down their onslaught.

Since 2001, 60,000 people have been brutally murdered in Nigeria at the hands of Boko Haram and Fulani militants. Although the violence against Christians is only escalating, President Buhari has yet to act. It has been clear since the beginning of his presidency he won’t stand in the way of these terrorist organizations.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The United States has the power and influence to change the course of this silent slaughter and to save countless innocent lives without putting boots on the ground. By deploying a special envoy to Nigeria, President Trump can put pressure on the Nigerian government and convince Buhari and his administration to end the senseless killing.