Richard Strohm: Trump can help end tragedy in Nigeria

Richard Strohm: Trump can help end tragedy in Nigeria

Dear Editor: For 20 years, the Nigerian government has turned a blind eye as two of the world’s deadliest terror organizations unleash carnage against Christian citizens. Terrorists ravage and burn entire villages. They steal children from their homes and forcibly convert them to Islam. They pull priests from their pulpits and hack them to death with machetes. Even though we all face a global pandemic, Boko Haram and radicalized Fulani militants have shown no signs of slowing down their onslaught.

Since 2001, 60,000 people have been brutally murdered in Nigeria at the hands of Boko Haram and Fulani militants. Although the violence against Christians is only escalating, President Buhari has yet to act. It has been clear since the beginning of his presidency he won’t stand in the way of these terrorist organizations.

The United States has the power and influence to change the course of this silent slaughter and to save countless innocent lives without putting boots on the ground. By deploying a special envoy to Nigeria, President Trump can put pressure on the Nigerian government and convince Buhari and his administration to end the senseless killing.

As Americans, the Constitution protects our God-given right of religious freedom. The innocent Christians of Nigeria have had this right stolen from them. It’s our duty to use our nation’s influence to stand for those who cannot stand for themselves.

I encourage President Trump and Secretary Pompeo to use whatever diplomatic means available to end the tragedy once and for all.

Richard Strohm

Burlington

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Paul Collins: Rome is burning

Dear Editor: I have come to the conclusion that Rome (America) is burning and few seem to even care or are even reveling in it. It is not just…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics