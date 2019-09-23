Dear Editor: I support the City Council resolution opposing the bed-down of F-35s at Truax Field. I live at ground zero in the area of Madison that would be deemed incompatible with residential habitation due to the increased sound levels, along with 132 other households and 292 of my neighbors. I bought my house in 1990 and yes, I realized it was close to the airport. We have already lived with increased noise from commercial air traffic and the transition from A-10s to F-16s and not complained. This increase in un-muzzled military traffic will make my home unlivable, as detailed by the Air Force’s own study. I attended the open house held by the Wisconsin National Guard and I have to say I was disappointed by the positions of some of my fellow Madisonians. Their descriptions of the concerns of people directly affected by the increased noise pollution was demeaning, misleading and condescending.The unholy alliance of the Chamber of Commerce and unions cherry-picked and exaggerated the benefits while dismissing the costs and concerns. The Chamber director and a representative of a Wisconsin National Guard booster group appeared on a recent Sunday talk show. I have never heard so many weasel words in 30 minutes. I EXPECT since the director of the Chamber is so in favor of this as a benefit to the city he will donate the windfall that the Chamber received from selling their office building at a price way above the assessed and the appraised value to the county for the Beacon Center. Over $750,000 would help those of us with plummeting home values and moving expenses.The union members who packed the Alliant center wearing the swag and caps from the pro F-35 group could volunteer to help 300 people move out of Madison. Will they be there?
Richard Soletski
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.