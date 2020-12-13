Richard Soletski: Resigning lawmakers should pay for special election costs

Dear Editor: I see Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, resigned his seat in the Wisconsin Assembly. In November of 2018, Nygren asked the voters of his district for a two-year term. He is quitting before fulfilling that obligation. In November of 2020, Nygren again asked voters to hire him for a new two year term. And he broke his word again. Future employers take note. Obviously Nygren has no sense of loyalty or of fulfilling his commitments.
Although the citizens of the district may be better served with an empty chair in the Assembly chambers.
There oughta be a law. If a legislator asks for a full term and resigns for any reason other than serving is a detriment to their health, the cost of a special election comes out of their retirement fund.
Even if the replacement primary for his seat occurs in February, many municipalities in the district won’t have anything else on the ballot, incurring extra costs. If the primary is in April and the general in May, another special election cost for local governments.
Be a man; pay for the costs you incur.
Richard Soletski
Madison
