Richard Soletski: Is MMSD trying to tax people out of their homes?

Dear Editor: With both city newspapers’ support without critical scrutiny and two taxpayer-funded puff campaign pieces mailed to our home and a robocall and no organized opposition, the MMSD referendum is probably a done deal. But I wonder… Do the taxpayers know that this one-third of a billion dollars bill is only the beginning? Do they know that the school board has plans to return for another third of a billion in a few years for elementary schools and a few years later, a third of a billion for middle schools?
Do the taxpayers know that the school district couldn’t be put upon to identify specific projects, so they split the money evenly among the four high schools? Sounds like a political calculation to attract support among all parts of the city. Like old time pols, spread the slush/bacon around.
At least the school district abandoned showing reporters the 1912 boiler in Dudgeon School. They used that three times in the '90s and early 2000s and had three referendums for maintenance items at $25 million each. Yet a watchdog group couldn’t get a list of projects.
Then it dawned upon me, this is part of the city, county and school board “race to equity.” Tax the homeowners out of their homes and into public housing. In the middle of a pandemic with empty schools. Shameless!
Richard Soletski
Madison
