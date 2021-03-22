Richard Soletski: Considerations for Madison's advisory referendum items

Dear Editor:
There are four advisory referendum questions on the Madison April 6 ballot. Voters should consider:
No on question one: A full-time council. This is the Hobson’s Choice. Half of the smaller council/we must make it full-time at greater salary linkage to question two. A quite clever strategy. There’s no reason a nine-member council, which is about the size many cities of similar or larger size use, couldn’t represent us well on a part-time basis. We could reduce the number of city commissions and committees council members serve on. Let the committees do the hearings, crafting and improvement of legislative proposals. The state Legislature and U.S. Congress don’t have hearings in committee and again before the full body. Employ good meeting management skills. Listen! Any council member who starts out, “I will be brief” or, “I’m not going to repeat what’s already been said,” should have their mic cut off because they will be neither.
Yes on question two: a smaller council. To counter the “this will reduce diversity” argument, look to our state Assembly delegation, two African Americans, an Asian American, one male and the rest are women.
Question three: Four0year terms. Of course the politicians would like this, facing voters less often. No.
Question four: Term limits. We already have these, they’re called elections. No.
Richard Soletski
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.